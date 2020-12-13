The Extra Point Week 14: Starting the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
As the playoffs begin, be sure to know where the best match-ups are. Fantasy football is all about betting on which players have the biggest potential to “boom” instead of “bust.”
START: WR Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, Vikings
I think that could be Vikings at Bucs could be one of the highest scoring games of the week. Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are must-starts against a Tampa secondary that’s been shredded in recent weeks by the Chiefs, Rams and Saints. That said, I’d also go with most of the Bucs offense in my starting lineups as well, especially the play-makers in the passing game, where the Vikings 24 touchdowns allowed in the air are the fourth most in the league.
START: QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Another must-start is Seattle’s Russell Wilson. He’s primed for a big bounce back against the Jets, who just allowed Derek Carr a four touchdown game. Don’t lose faith in the quarterback that’s carried a lot of teams through most of the year.
SIT: QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals
However, the Giants defense that Wilson just faced does worry me. They held him to just one touchdown and frustrated the Seahawks offense all day. And that’s why I’d bench Kyler Murray this week who faces New York on the road. Murray’s been less of a factor running the ball, and it’s caused his top end fantasy production to take a dip.
START: QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans
Instead of Murray, might I suggest Ryan Tannehill, who goes up against Jacksonville’s league-worst pass defense. Or maybe even Kirk Cousins, who’s been on a hot streak with at least two touchdowns in each of the last five games.
START: RB Nick Chubb, Browns
SIT: RB Kareem Hunt, Browns
Finally at running back, while the Browns are one of the best in that department, it feels like they’re trending more and more toward Nick Chubb. Kareem Hunt’s primarily been a factor when they’re playing with a late lead and they use his fresh legs to finish games. Against the Ravens, I don’t see Hunt having a lot of success. In fact, despite having played four less games, Chubb still has more yards rushing.
