The Extra Point Week 14: Starting the playoffs

I think that could be Vikings at Bucs could be one of the highest scoring games of the week. Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are must-starts against a Tampa secondary that’s been shredded in recent weeks by the Chiefs, Rams and Saints. That said, I’d also go with most of the Bucs offense in my starting lineups as well, especially the play-makers in the passing game, where the Vikings 24 touchdowns allowed in the air are the fourth most in the league.