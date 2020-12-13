FOX 8 honored with six Suncoast Emmy Awards including news excellence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -FOX 8 is the proud recipient of six Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.
The winners were announced Saturday night in Florida.
FOX 8′s Lee Zurik won three Regional Emmy Awards for his investigative series “Inspecting the Inspectors” and “Cell Blocked.”
Zuirk, along with his investigative producer Cody Lillich, also received two regional awards for his reporting on “Empty Field of Dreams” and another in the category of “Journalistic Enterprise.”
The entire FOX 8 staff was awarded the coveted “News Excellence” award.
