THE INVESTIGATORS: Video shows part of encounter that sparked lawsuit, Louisiana trooper’s arrest

“Of course not,” said Banks-Miley. “We think that the moment things happen such as police brutality, especially when you have other officers who are involved and who are there and witnessing the incident, it should happen that night. The report should be filed and it should be turned over to the proper authorities to handle the matter accordingly.” The trooper remains on administrative leave while LSP investigates. Even as the agency itself has described the encounter as “excessive and unjustifiable”, Colonel Lamar Davis vows they will get to the bottom of what happened in the following statement.