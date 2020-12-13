Juan’s World: Saints Sleepwalk in Philly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World and simply put, the Saints sleepwalked in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Going in, they knew what was at stake. They’d won nine straight games and were in the drivers seat in the NFC’s playoff standings. They also knew that a win over the Eagles would give them their fourth straight NFC South crown.
But, with all that they knew, it still wasn’t enough motivation for them to take down a struggling Eagles team. It’s a reminder that on any given day in the NFL, any team can be beaten.
The Saints, unfortunately, have found this out the hard way. And they’re now looking up at Green Bay in the playoff standings. And they’re left wondering how long it’ll take for them to wrap up the South title, especially with Kansas City coming to the Superdome next Sunday.
What was once in their hands has now slipped through them. Now, let’s see how they respond to a little adversity.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.