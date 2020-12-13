1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths reported Sunday in Mississippi

185 new cases and 1 new death were reported in South Mississippi on Sunday.

By WLOX Staff | December 13, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:25 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths reported Sunday in the entire state.

On Dec. 13, MSDH reported 185 new cases and one new death for the six southernmost counties.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths
George 1486 30 47 7
Hancock 1504 46 69 12
Harrison 8672 123 416 42
Jackson 7426 142 206 23
Pearl River 2011 73 134 25
Stone 971 16 61 9

The new cases are reported in the following counties: Jackson County (69), Harrison County (48), Pearl River County (34), Hancock County (18), George County (11), and Stone County (5).

In South Mississippi, one COVID-19 related death that occurred between Nov. 7 and Dec. 6 was identified in Harrison County from death certificate reports.

Hospitalizations

As of Dec. 11, there were 1,164 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 298 were in the ICU and 178 were on ventilators. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

Mississippi's Hospitalizations and ICU use to date. This chart is updated weekly.
[ Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity ]

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Dec. 12 at 6pm, there have been a total of 179,447 cases investigated, which includes 133,527 confirmed cases. There have been 4,199 deaths investigated, including 3,524 confirmed deaths.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of Dec. 6, there are 136,627 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around something who has COVID-19

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications

Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 8,380 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Dec. 10. In all, 1,540 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

Testing

As of Dec. 5, a total of 1,490,817 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 1,154,216 PCR tests, 54,191 antibody tests, and 282,410 antigen tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

In all, MSDH labs have conducted 93,434 tests as of Dec. 12. Of those, 10,870 have shown positive results.

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

