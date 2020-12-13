Nicondra: Sunday night cold front leads to chilly Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was cloudy and warm on Sunday ahead of another cold front in a very active pattern sitting across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A quick moving line of showers brings rain ahead of the change in winds. For the start of the work week on Monday clouds will linger early, but breezy conditions out of the north take temperatures down a bit with lows starting out in the 40s for most. During the day it will only warm up a bit with highs in the 50s. Tuesday starts out on a cool note as well, but we will start to see a bit of a rebound ahead of our next system that comes in late Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday clouds should finally clear out and give us another stretch of cold clear winter weather for the rest of the week.