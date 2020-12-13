Saints fans concerned for more restrictions as Covid cases rise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Covid case numbers continuing to rise in Louisiana and the metro area, city and state leaders have pleaded with citizens to double down on mitigation measures.
But fans enjoying the Saints game today say they are wary more restrictions are on the way.
Another Saints Sunday meant fans could forget their worries from the week and enjoy a game with friends. But city and state leaders say this is no time to relax, Covid numbers are climbing much higher than they are comfortable with.
Most parishes in the metro area have percent positivity rates above five percent.
“We’re currently seeing four to five times the number of new cases daily that there was a month ago and that is a huge rise,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno.
If the current trend continues, Dr. Avegno says indoor bar seating may be restricted in the coming days to avoid overwhelming hospital capacity.
“Everything has risk it how can we mitigate risk how can we still do things safely so that our businesses can continue to operate no one wants to put these restrictions in place but again if we don’t have some limits in our hospitals get overwhelmed then we’re facing much, much worse restrictions,” said Avegno.
Most fans say they still miss the opportunity to watch the black and gold in the dome.
“We’re trying to find a little bit of normalcy and be here have fun,” said Kianna Jasper.
But if restaurant and bar capacities or rules are changed, this has fans wondering what’s next.
“The only concern I have is they’re going to shut down the city and hurt the small businesses and stuff like that,” said Eric Becker.
“If it’s necessary to go back to more restrictions if that’s going to save more lives than that’s what needs to happen you know,” said Morgan Bourgeois.
“Who Dat, Geaux Saints, and Mayor Cantrell don’t shut us down please,” said Caufman Talley.
The Saints in their agreement with the city has already reduced the dome’s capacity for their upcoming home game against the Chiefs, only 3,000 fans will be allowed to watch the game inside.
