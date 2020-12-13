Zack: A mild breeze today; rain chance tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day in the 70s for awhile so if you enjoy the warmer weather, get out and take it all in as a strong cold front is on the way tonight.
This incoming front will be the main rain producer for today so rain chances look slim for the daylight hours with that threat increasing by this evening. I do include a 20% chance for a shower or sprinkle in that warm breeze as we go throughout today. Highs for your Sunday will be well into the 70s with lots of clouds around.
After the front moves through around midnight tonight, it’s back to the cold weather. Monday morning you will certainly need the jackets again as strong northerly winds usher in a chilly air mass. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 50s with morning clouds expected to give way to sun by the afternoon.
I wish I could say the sun will be here to stay but unfortunately it won’t. Cloudy skies roll back into the area on Tuesday ahead of another rain chance most likely during the middle of the night Tuesday into Wednesday. This trend of fighting off clouds remains with us until the end of the week when we finally break out into full sun. That also means some cold mornings with frost and freezes expected away from Lake Pontchartrain.
