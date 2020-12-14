After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Eagles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Ugly effort in Philly
Trap game. Banana Peel. Playing down to the competition.
Pick an expression. The Saints were all of it on Sunday.
They came out of the gate very flat and had the look of a team that thought they might coast to victory against the struggling Eagles. They were sorely mistaken.
Every team will play their worst game of the season in the NFL. It’s just a matter of can they manage that poor effort and figure out a way to win. The Saints didn’t do that Sunday and deserved every bit of their 24-21 loss.
They’ve done this before. Just last year, coming off a bye, they were whipped by one-win Atlanta team. That loss proved costly for seeding in the playoffs. Their defeat Sunday could cause similar issues. The Saints are now the two-seed behind Green Bay in the NFC standings with just three games left.
Take Two: Jalen hurts the Saints
In his first career start, Jalen Hurts proved capable enough to get the job done against the NFL’s top defense. Hurts went 17/30 and made a few nice throws, like his first touchdown pass, but his biggest impact came with his feet where it seemed the Saints had no answer. Whether it was keeping it on a zone read or taking off when a play broke down, it felt like Hurts kept the Saints chasing for most of the game as he broke containment on the edge time and time again. He finished the game with 18 carries for 105 yards.
It really all boiled down to discipline for the Saints; on Sunday they just didn’t have enough of it. Just when it seemed like they had him under control in the second half, he was able to get free on a couple of runs and make a few throws in the fourth quarter to allow the Eagles to go up, 24-14.
Doug Pederson did a nice job of calling plays and set the tone early by going for it on fourth down that he was calling the game like he had nothing to lose. He was the aggressor, and it worked.
Take Three: Evaluating Taysom
His final stat line wasn’t bad, he finished 28-38 for 291 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, but Taysom Hill wasn’t as sharp on Sunday as he was a week ago. Overall, he didn’t have the same accuracy on his passes. On throws to the flat to Emmanuel Sanders and Tre’Quan Smith his passes went too far inside which caused either a drop or a catch that forced the receiver to go straight to the ground and not gain any yardage after the catch when it was there. His touchdown toss to Sanders was nice but also could’ve been placed a little better. He also missed Sanders in the end zone on their final offensive drive.
Hill’s early interception came on a screen to Kamara that was thrown too hard and caused the deflection that led to the pick. Speaking of Hill and Kamara, their timing is not there in the passing game. There have been enough examples now of those two trying to connect and it just looks funky. Though Kamara has been productive running the football with Hill at quarterback, those two being unable to consistently connect in the passing game is taking away an explosive element of the offense.
After falling behind 17-0, I was very curious to see how Hill would react in that situation for the first time as a starter. He initially responded well with two consecutive touchdown drives but didn’t quite do enough to dig his team out of that early hole.
On the ground, Hill was able to break free on a few runs for 33 yards. But for the most part, he wasn’t as effective as he had been in previous games with his feet.
Take Four: Questionable calls
We’ve praised Sean Payton a lot throughout their win streak, but Sunday was not one of his best days.
With the score 17-14, the Saints forced the Eagles to punt. At that point early in the fourth quarter, it appeared momentum officially shifted. But with a chance to extend the drive, the Saints went for it on fourth and two. On the play, Hill sprinted on a roll out to the short side of the field, couldn’t find anyone open, got sacked and fumbled the ball.
I asked Sean Payton and Taysom Hill about it after the game and both said they were trying to take a shot based on a coverage they thought they would get but ultimately didn’t. Payton admitted he wished he could have that call back. In that situation, given the way the game had gone, a Hill power run or a higher percentage pass would have likely been a better option. Taking a shot there seemed very risky and is more of a call to put the game away, not one when you’re trailing but just regained momentum.
On their next drive, down 24-14, the Saints got the ball with 6:20 left but didn’t go no huddle or tempo despite being down by two scores. By the time the drive ended, they chewed up 4:20 off the clock without scoring any points after Wil Lutz missed a 57-yard field goal. They also didn’t get that field goal attempt off before the two-minute warning which cost them a play and likely a timeout.
Overall, it felt like they could have picked up the pace a bit and saved some more time. It’s unknown whether or not Payton’s relative inexperience with Hill (it was his first time in that situation as a starter) impacted his decision to not pick up the pace. But it sure felt like an incredible lack of urgency at a crucial time in the game.
Take Five: Other Observations
- On both sides of the ball, the Saints lost the battle in the trenches. More often than not, when a team losses that battle, they lose the game.
- Lutz is in a funk. Those two missed field goals proved to be costly when you look at the final score. Lutz has missed his last three field goals; he has to be better down the stretch.
- Lutz did have an incredible onside kick that nearly worked. Craig Robertson was around the ball but somehow was not able to come up with it.
- Malcolm Jenkins had a great stop on fourth down stop in the first quarter on Miles Sanders. But Sanders got even on his 82-yard touchdown run where he stiff-armed Jenkins , who had the only chance at bringing him down, en route to the end zone.
- Nice block from Adam Trautman on Kamara’s touchdown. Trautman was initially beat but managed to shield his guy away from Kamara and avoid the penalty.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.