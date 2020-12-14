After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Eagles

His final stat line wasn’t bad, he finished 28-38 for 291 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, but Taysom Hill wasn’t as sharp on Sunday as he was a week ago. Overall, he didn’t have the same accuracy on his passes. On throws to the flat to Emmanuel Sanders and Tre’Quan Smith his passes went too far inside which caused either a drop or a catch that forced the receiver to go straight to the ground and not gain any yardage after the catch when it was there. His touchdown toss to Sanders was nice but also could’ve been placed a little better. He also missed Sanders in the end zone on their final offensive drive.