Cool December week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will be a bit below normal for most of this week. Afternoon temperatures are typically in the middle 60s but will likely remain in the 50s to near 60 all week long.
There is a chance for rain Tuesday night and ending Wednesday morning. Another disturbance will bring a rain chance over the weekend but the timing is still in question.
Overnight lows will be a bit chilly at times. Temperatures will be near freezing north and west of the lake Thursday and Friday mornings.
