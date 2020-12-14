Jeff Duncan: Saints ate the cheese

It’s a phrase he adopted from his mentor, Bill Parcells, and it’s intended to try to ward off complacency. The idea is to warn players and coaches about the trap of overconfidence, a way of keeping them humble and grounded when their heads might be in the clouds. To reinforce the message, Payton often plants cheese-loaded mousetraps in the team’s meeting and locker rooms. He used the props just a few days ago during the midst of the Saints’ two-month-long winning streak.