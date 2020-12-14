Jeff Duncan: Saints ate the cheese

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of Sean Payton’s favorite motivational messages is “Don’t Eat the Cheese.”
It’s a phrase he adopted from his mentor, Bill Parcells, and it’s intended to try to ward off complacency. The idea is to warn players and coaches about the trap of overconfidence, a way of keeping them humble and grounded when their heads might be in the clouds. To reinforce the message, Payton often plants cheese-loaded mousetraps in the team’s meeting and locker rooms. He used the props just a few days ago during the midst of the Saints’ two-month-long winning streak.
And yet, Payton’s message clearly fell on deaf ears.
The Saints ate the cheese. In fact, they gorged on it. All of ‘em -- from the quarterback to the kicker to the coaching staff.
The Saints’ overconfidence and lack of focus was readily apparent throughout their shocking 24-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The Saints looked disinterested and unmotivated from the start. They didn’t start executing until they had fallen in to a 17-0 halftime hole. By then, it was too little too late. And the Saints’ nine-game winning streak was gone, along with it, their one-game lead in the NFC playoff race.
So now the Saints must regroup. And refocus. And remind themselves of what got them to their 10-2 start.
They can’t afford to let Sunday’s setback carry over to this week. The league’s best team – the Kansas Chiefs – and best player -- Patrick Mahomes -- are on deck. The Chiefs haven’t lost since mid-October and feature the league’s most high-powered offense. The Saints will be underdogs in the Superdome for the first time in years.
Payton shouldn’t need mouse traps or motivational messages this week. Complacency won’t be an issue with the defending Super Bowl champs in town. After a week of scolding and intense practices, the Saints should be hungry for redemption. If they can knock off the Chiefs on Sunday, they might even celebrate with some wine and cheese.
