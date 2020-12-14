LSU pulls a stunner on the Gators

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Numeorus opt outs during the season, 24-point underdogs in “The Swamp.” Yeah everything appeared to be going against the Tigers. But somehow, some way, LSU dropped a stunner on the Gators.
“I was so proud of our players and the coaching staff. We fought under very adverse conditions. Blocking out the noise was key this week. We had to believe in ourselves. Our players came here to win the football game. We talked about it last night. We felt we could win. We hadn’t played very well. I’m just proud of the grit and the toughness. A lot of older players, a lot of younger players giving everything they got for the Tigers,” said Ed Orgeron.
Max Johnson didn’t let the bright lights shake him. The true freshman racked up three touchdown passes, and ran all over the No. 6 team in the country.
“Yeah, I was really comfortable. Coach Ensminger put me in the right positions. The O-Line did a great job, they protected me tonight. The backs did a great job, and receivers made plays for me. So yeah, it was a great game for us,” said LSU quarterback Max Johnson.
But no one was more clutch in this contest then Cade York. His school record 57-yard field goal clinched a “W” for the Bayou Bengals.
“I didn’t want to mess him up. Just let him go. I asked Mac (special teams coach Greg McMahon) what do you think, he said ‘we’re going to make it.’ We were trying to get to the 33. That’s his range. But we decided to go out and try it. Tremendous job of getting the protection out there, and tremendous job by Cade,” said Orgeron.
“I don’t think about getting iced. I don’t think about missing the kick. I only think about is what happens when I make it. What I was thinking about before the kick was running down the field doing the “Gator chomp.” So got to do that,” said kicker Cade York.
