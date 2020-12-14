LSU ‘stood up and fought’ against adversity at Florida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two days after one of the more shocking outcomes of the 2020 college football season, Coach Orgeron is still beaming with pride of what his program did in “The Swamp.”
“Some teams or some men would have crumbled. And we decided to get stronger and fight. We stood up and we fought. And that’s what I want this team to learn, that anytime in life you face adversity, you gotta stand up and fight. You can’t crumble. And good things are going to happen,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
And thanks to this epic shoe toss by Marcus Wilson, that eventually cost Florida the game, Coach O’s Christmas list just got a makeover.
“By the way, I’ve been asked to give a bunch of shoes for Christmas. I don’t know why. My Christmas list has become shoes. I don’t know why people want shoes from me,” said Orgeron.
The win against the Gators, also came right before early National Signing Day. Which shows recruits the Tigers are about to get back on solid footing.
“I think it was huge. I think it’s reassurance. And obviously recruits have a short memory what you did yesterday, and they all watched the game. But, you know, they’ve been seeing the whole time all the freshmen were playing, all the players that we lost. So I think the game had a lot to do with giving us some momentum this week, but we were on solid ground with most of our recruits before this game,” said Orgeron.
After a being a huge underdog the last two weeks to Alabama and Florida, LSU is actually the favorite on Saturday against Ole Miss by 1.5-points.
