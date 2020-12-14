Orgeron talks big win over No. 6 Florida, respect for Lane Kiffin, Early Signing Period

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists for his weekly Zoom meeting to recap the huge win over then-No. 6 Florida and preview the upcoming matchup against Ole Miss.
He noted 26 freshmen and sophomores played in the game against Florida and every point scored by LSU was by a freshman or sophomore.
Coach O said he and the staff will once again take the week to decide on the starting quarterback but added they were impressed with Max Johnson’s leadership, mobility, decision-making, and most importantly, ball security. Orgeron stated Johnson suffered a minor injury and will be limited in practice Monday but should be fine for Saturday.
He made several comments about the shoe throw during the Florida game. He reiterated he has never seen anything like that in football but was quite happy when he saw those three flags on the field.
Orgeron also talked a lot about recruiting, as Wednesday marks the start of the Early Signing Period. He said LSU was on solid ground with most of its recruits before the big win but it helps.
Coach O had lots of good things to say about Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, whom he’s good friends with. The two were assistants together under Pete Carroll at USC.
