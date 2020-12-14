Nicondra: Cloudy and chilly to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little cloudy and dreary to start Monday behind a cold front that moved in late Sunday night. A few peaks of sun are possible late in the afternoon, but for the most part the grey sky will stay in place. Temperatures will not warm up much with highs in the low to middle 50s. Overnight will be chilly once again with lows falling into the 40s near the water and mid to upper 30s everywhere else. Tuesday should allow us a bit more sun and slightly higher daytime temperatures in the mid to upper 50s before clouds take over again ahead of another front. A little rain could move through with the next system as well, but will likely be during the overnight hours heading into Wednesday morning. Skies finally clear during the day on Wednesday with a couple of cold, crisp nights. Some areas away from the water will get near freezing Thursday morning.