90 NOPD officers leave department, PANO president says furloughs partly to blame

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department welcomes 14 men and women into its newest recruitment class. It comes as a time the city experiences a 75 percent increase in homicides and carjackings up 142 percent.
“I commend them for joining this occupation during some difficult and challenging times, global pandemic, civil unrests,” said Chief Shaun Ferguson.
As these 14 recruits prepare to join the department, Chief Ferguson says, just this year, 90 officers decided to leave.
The Police Association of New Orleans President captain Michael Glasser blames the exits on the city’s furloughs.
“We have essentially been defunded even though they may not call it that. We’ve lost significant money out of the budget for 2021 and we have a furlough which means pay has been cut 10% for the rest of the year, as far as we can see,” Glasser said.
Ferguson says the 90 departures are on par to previous years. He says the department lost 101 last year, but he suspects some may return.
“We’ve seen in the past; people would leave the department and 6 months later they’re coming right back to our department,” said Ferguson. “I am not alarmed at all.”
However, Glasser says, right now there are a number of officers looking for something else.
“I think you’re going to see a significant amount of attrition occurring after the first of the year as these applications to other departments are being processed,” Glasser said. “Once, they’re all processed and jobs come through, I think you’re going to see a lot of officers leaving.”
