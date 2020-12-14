NOPD searching for armed carjacking suspect; several streets blocked

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating an incident in the First District where a suspect in an armed carjacking in the 1800 block of Tulane Avenue incident fled on foot.
A two-block perimeter has been set up bounded by Tulane Avenue to the north, South Claiborne Avenue to the east, Gravier Street to the south and South Roman Street to the west.
No further details are currently available.
The public is asked to avoid the area while police action is underway.
