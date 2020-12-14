Ochsner Administers First Wave of Coronavirus Vaccines

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Medical workers at Ochsner’s main campus began distributing thousands of coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers considered to be most at risk.
Governor John Bel Edwards called it a great day for Louisiana but issued a warning.
They lined up early this morning, doctors and nurses considered most at risk for coronavirus, getting the first vaccines in Louisiana.
“I was here when everything got started unfortunately I did lose a few patients to Covid,” said Ochsner Chief Academic Officer Leo Seoane.
More than 6800 people have died in Louisiana from coronavirus including medical workers who often come in contact with stricken patients and for now they are top priority.
“As we get supply we’re doing our higher risk healthcare workers first. Those are the people that work on a Covid unit, our ICUs, our emergency department or patients are coming in all the time,” said Ochsner Chief Medical Officer Robert Hart, MD.
While surveys show some people fear getting the vaccine, there was none of that detected at Ochsner.
“I chose to follow the science and trust my organization,” said Ochsner Urgent Care worker Rachelle Simpson, after being vaccinated.
While front line hospital and clinic workers were the first recipients here at Ochsner’s Main campus, the governor says a second vaccine is also in the works for nursing homes.
“We also hope that the Moderna vaccine is only going to be about a week or so behind the Pfizer vaccine,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
the governor called today the beginning of the end, but stresses that the general public won’t get the vaccine for several months.
“Until then I urge everyone to follow the mitigation measures.’
For now a measure of hope for those at the highest risk of exposure.
“It’s been an incredible morning and it’s historic,” said Dr. Seoane,
Though some may experience side effects considered routine for a flu shot, everyone that Ochsner spoke to said they were glad to be part of the initial wave of vaccinations
University Medical Center has also received 7000 doses of vaccine, in this first wave. They expect to begin distribution tomorrow
