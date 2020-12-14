Police: Toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Southaven, Miss. Goodwill

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Source: Southaven PD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 14, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 3:40 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police says a toddler who was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning has been taken into custody by Mississippi Child Protective Services.

The child was abandoned around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E.

Police say nearby surveillance video captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

Surveillance video captured this image of a person associated with an abandoned child in Southaven, Mississippi Dec. 14, 2020. (Source: Southaven PD)
Surveillance video captured this image of a woman associated with an abandoned child in Southaven, Mississippi Dec. 14, 2020. (Source: Southaven PD)
Surveillance video captured this image of a vehicle associated with an abandoned child in Southaven, Mississippi Dec. 14, 2020. (Source: Southaven PD)

Police say the boy is 2 years old and unable to give the name of his parents or relatives. But officials have been able to identify him.

Police have not said what was in the note.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the parents or the vehicle to call (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

