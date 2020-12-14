Shelby: Cold start to the week

We’re off to a windy and cold start to the week! Highs will struggle to get to the low 50s again this afternoon with a brisk northerly wind and early cloud cover. The sun will peek out more this afternoon, but it will be too late to provide any considerable warming. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid 30s north and west of the Lake. The south shore will bottom out in the mid 40s.
Clouds will build again Tuesday afternoon with a stray shower or two. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Rain chances increase even more Tuesday night as yet another front crosses the area. Expect rain to finish before sunrise on Wednesday and a cool breeze to return to the area.
Thursday and Friday mornings will be the coldest of the week with light freezes possible north and west of the Lake.
