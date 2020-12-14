Sheriff’s office investigates apparent murder-suicide in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating a murder-suicide that happened near Causeway Blvd. on Monday morning.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Beaulieu St. in reference to a disposition check.
Upon entering the residence, they located a male and female deceased inside.
It appears that the man shot and killed the female before taking his own life.
Their identities are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
