Will Wade not coaching LSU against Sam Houston St. due to ‘COVID-19, contact tracing issues’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade will not be coaching the Tigers’ game against Sam Houston State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
LSU Athletics said in a statement Monday morning Wade would not be coaching because of “COVID-19 and contract tracing issues.”
Associate head coach Bill Armstrong will serve in Wade’s place for the game against Sam Houston State.
Monday’s game against Sam Houston State was added to the Tigers’ schedule on Dec. 9 after the team pulled out of their previously scheduled game against South Florida in Atlanta for Saturday, Dec. 12 due to contact tracing issues.
No fans will be admitted into the arena. Only those on the player-pass lists of the respective teams will be admitted to the PMAC.
