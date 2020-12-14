16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking of 84-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD has arrested a 16-year-old male for two armed carjacking in the Seventh District.
On Oct. 31, NOPD Seventh District detectives investigated an armed carjacking in the 5700 of Crowder Boulevard. Surveillance footage captured by a Real Time Crime Center camera positively identified the suspect as a juvenile male.
On Nov. 10, detectives investigated a second armed carjacking, again in the 5700 block of Crowder Blvd., where an 84-year-old victim was thrown to the ground and had her car stolen. Detectives positively identified the same juvenile suspect from the Oct. 31 incident as the perpetrator in this incident.
On Dec. 8, members of the NOPD’s Special Operations Unit Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals located and arrested the juvenile in the 6600 block of Franklin Avenue.
The suspect was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on the following charges:
- For the October 31 incident, the suspect was booked for two counts of use of a firearm in a robbery, simple criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
- For the November 10 incident, the suspect was booked for use of a firearm in a robbery, simple battery of the infirm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
