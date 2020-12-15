Furloughs and fire house closures impacting NOFD firefighters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -At least two house fires in the last month have some New Orleans firefighters concerned for public safety. As furloughs continue and fire houses close, it is impacting first responders.
According to the New Orleans Firefighters Association (NOFA), Ladder 7 off Carrollton Avenue has been closed for 11 days and it’s one of several fire houses across the city being renovated. Right now, Ladder 7 is being renovated.
It is not the only fire house that is not fully operating. Others have fewer staff right now because of furloughs due to the pandemic.
“They don’t close the whole house and shutter the doors, so the public is kind of ignorant to a house still being open but not at full capacity,” said NOFA president Aaron Mischler.
He said fire houses that serve neighborhoods like Hollygrove, Treme, 7th Ward and Broadmoor have suspended services or minimized staff. He added that fire houses that typically would have nine firefighters on staff, now only have three which he said is doing more harm than good.
“It’s a good thing to get the houses back in shape,” he said. “We have been waiting a long time to have that done, but it also puts a lot of stress on the other engine houses in that area that have to respond or you have the same company that’s responding from a further distance.”
With expanded workload, Mischler said it’s hard to do the job effectively and efficiently.
“We’re behind the 8-ball. We nee help now and just seems to be no help in sight,” said Mischler.
“I would like to see the mayor reassess and realize that essential workers are called that for a reason. We’re essential to protecting the city, and reverse the furloughs for fire and police, and get our guys back in these stations to protect the public.”
Mischler said the NOFD received a grant to hire 63 firefighters, but they have yet to hire one firefighter. He said the union has also been working with the city since the beginning of the year on the staffing issues the department is facing.
FOX 8 called the NOFD for comment, but did not hear back.
Contact was made with the City of New Orleans for a comment, but we are awaiting their response.
