1 killed, 2 injured in Algiers shooting
By Chris Finch | December 15, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 4:25 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and two others injured in a triple shooting in Algiers.

New Orleans police said the fatal shooting happened in the 1500 block of Newton St. around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers shut down the street to investigate.

