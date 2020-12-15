1 killed, 2 injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and two others injured in a triple shooting in Algiers.
New Orleans police said the fatal shooting happened in the 1500 block of Newton St. around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers shut down the street to investigate.
Check back for updates as they are released. Call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 if you have any information about this incident.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.