Nicondra: Another cold front moves through

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds remain in the forecast over the next 24 hours or so. We hoped for a few breaks for the afternoon, but even if we see any clearing it will be short lived as another system approaching from the west will pump up moisture into the evening hours. Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should be slightly less cold than Monday even with the clouds as winds turn back to the east southeast ahead of the next frontal boundary moving in tonight. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.