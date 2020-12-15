Nicondra: Another cold front moves through

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds remain in the forecast over the next 24 hours or so. We hoped for a few breaks for the afternoon, but even if we see any clearing it will be short lived as another system approaching from the west will pump up moisture into the evening hours. Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should be slightly less cold than Monday even with the clouds as winds turn back to the east southeast ahead of the next frontal boundary moving in tonight. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
This evening another front approaches from the west. It will stay mostly dry early on with rain chances increasing into the late night. Most of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast won’t get in on the real showers until after 10 pm. The heaviest rain will be right along the front and push through from west to east during the wee hours of the morning. Most rain will be done by daybreak. Look for temperatures in the low 40s and clouds should break during the day on Wednesday.
Thursday we will start off cold with areas north and west of the lake getting down near freezing. We should finally see some sunshine, but temperatures remain cold with highs in the low to mid 50s. The next front will approach over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.