NOPD: Man shot to death in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man dead.
The shooting was reported by NOPD just after Noon Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of Alsace Street and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
If anyone has any information about the shooting that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
