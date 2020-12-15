NOPD: Man shot to death in New Orleans East

By Tiffany Baptiste | December 15, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 1:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man dead.

The shooting was reported by NOPD just after Noon Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Alsace Street and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

If anyone has any information about the shooting that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

