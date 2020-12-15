Shelby: Clouds around, rain late tonight

More clouds than sun in the forecast again today with another cold front approaching. Temperatures will get to the upper 50s this afternoon, then some rain will cross the area overnight.
We should be dry by sunrise Wednesday, but with more lingering cloud cover and cooler air behind the front, highs will struggle to get into the mid 50s. Clouds should finally clear Wednesday night allowing for temperatures to fall to near freezing north and west of the Lake. South of the Lake, lows will fall to the low 40s by Thursday morning.
Sunny and cooler than average conditions will continue through the end of the week. Morning temperatures will be very cold Thursday and Friday. Then, another disturbance will bring a rain chance and possible cool down late Saturday-early Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.