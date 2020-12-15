5-star defensive tackle Maason Smith will make his college decision on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Terrebonne High School defensive tackle, Maason Smith, will sign on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Houma Civic Center.
Rivals recruiting service ranks Smith a 5-star recruit. Smith is also ranked the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class.
Smith will choose between LSU, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Miami. Rivals reporter, Sam Spiegelman, is reporting that it will come down to Georgia and LSU for Smith’s services.
Shea Dixon of 247 Sports is predicting LSU will land Smith.
Last summer, Smith talked up his live for LSU.
“It’s definitely different. They really include me in a lot of stuff. For the Florida game, my mom came down because she lives in Mississippi, and Coach O actually walked us to the 50. Which is really cool. He walked my dad and stepmom down for Utah State. They show a lot of hospitality to me and my family, so it’s really great,” said Smith.
Coach Orgeron’s favorite position on the field, is where Smith stars on Friday nights, defensive line. O played the spot in college, and continues to coach the line at LSU.
“He’s honestly the only head coach I can think of off the top of my head that’s a defensive line specialized coach in America. Especially at a big school like LSU. That’s definitely something that’s good,” said Smith.
