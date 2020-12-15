Two people shot on I-10 near Orleans Ave. exit, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are working a shooting near the Orleans Ave. exit on Interstate-10.
The NOPD says one man was shot in leg and a woman was grazed in the foot.
The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. A heavy police presence practically shut down the interstate headed towards the Superdome.
Police did not release any other information. If you have any information about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
