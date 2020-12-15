UMC Staffers Line Up for Thousands of Pfizer Vaccinations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another historic day in the fight against coronavirus. Yesterday it was Ochsner getting thousands of employees vaccinated, today it’s University medical Center and it’s satellite hospitals.
Pfizer Vaccination number one at University medical Center went to house keeper Kim Alveris who works on a floor with dozens of Covid patients, And has felt vulnerable.
“I had COVID-19 I didn’t have any fever but my body was aching,” said Alveris.
Right behind her In the vaccination line, Dr. John Heaton The head of the LCMC system, and behind him assistant state health secretary Dr Joseph Kanter.
“I think it’s really important for medical providers to lead by example and that’s why we did it today,” said Kanter.
“I’ve had a long career and I’ve never seen an achievement that’s going to affect this many people develop in such a short period of time,” said Heaton.
While the first doses distributed within the LCMC system were administered here at Umc, they were also going out to other hospitals within the system.’
“I know that at least three of the six hospitals already have vaccine on hand and they’re going to be starting this afternoon and tomorrow,” said Heaton.
As thousands of Pfizer vaccines are now being administered, a new vaccine from Moderna is coming soon.
“FDA released a packet of information today they are going to meet in two days to approve and we should expect shipment early next week,” said Heaton.
Doctors call the rapid delivery of these vaccines nothing short of remarkable, but Full distribution will take months, and there are fears of a Covid spike this winter.
“We know this is liable to get a bit worse before it gets better but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Heaton.
But for UMC’s vaccine recipient number one, who works on a floor with 25 Covid patients, there’s relief.
“I am so excited emotionally, I’m happy,” said Alveris.
For now LCMC says it is not requiring Frontline medical workers to get the vaccine, but they are confident the vast majority will, especially as people get more comfortable with it over time.
