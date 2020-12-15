Unmerry Christmas: New Orleans car thefts continue to pile up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Yet another family falls victim to car theft and has a warning for holiday shoppers.
This most recent theft happened Tuesday, in the middle of the day in front of the Saks Fifth Avenue on Canal St.
It’s a Christmas tradition for the Newman family. They come in from Hammond to shop downtown New Orleans and that’s what they were doing Tuesday, only to come out of the store and find their car had been taken.
“We’re just getting our car back now and it’s completely different,” Stephanie Newman said.
The BMW had its windows tinted, license plates missing, but was largely undamaged.
The Newman’s were reunited with their car almost a week after it was taken.
”The police said that it was being used for other car jackings as well, so that’s probably why it wasn’t as damaged,” Stephanie said.
Something that usually doesn’t happen with stolen cars according to the tow company owner, Michael Greco.
”A lot of them have bullet holes in them, trashed, paraphernalia in them,” Greco explained.
Stephanie says while she and her mother were inside of Saks, the car was locked and parked in a paid parking spot.
”We call NOPD, we wait for two hours and no one comes,” Stephanie said. “We call again, and they’re like, you go back to the Northshore and we’ll call you in a few days. Mom’s like freaking out she’s like my car is stolen.”
Stephanie said they could have pinged the car through BMW if a police officer was on scene, but they had to get a ride back to Hammond.
Stephanie says it was a couple more days before they heard from the NOPD.”Auto thefts have been on the rise, we pick up auto thefts more often than accidents,” Greco said.
According to NOPD’s published calls for service, there have been 4,350 calls about auto theft and car jackings so far in 2020, up from 3,829 in 2019.
”Sometimes we actually get on the scene and it’s still running, nobody with them,” Greco said. “They leave them running, I assume, to come back and drive off in them again because once you turn them off, you’re not starting them back up.”
Greco says all of the new security tech in cars like push to start is supposed to make them hard to steal.
”I get high dollar cars all the time, Audi’s, BMWs, I mean, I don’t know how they’re doing it, they’re doing it, they getting them,” Greco said.
Stephanie says the store reviewed security footage and it appears the thief may have hacked into the car’s system and used a programmable key to get in.
Now her family’s Holiday tradition seems a little less cheery.
“Now, Mom’s like I don’t even want to go back to the city like it’s not safe for us to be there,” Stephanie said.
The Newman’s car was filled with thousands of dollars in valuables, even Stephanie’s pageant dresses for Miss Louisiana. It’s all gone.
That’s why NOPD says you should never leave valuables in plain sight.
The NOPD has not responded to a request for comment.
