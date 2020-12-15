Winter chill for the rest of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front will bring strong north winds across the area on Wednesday. It will start cloudy with some clearing late in the days. Temperatures will mostly be in the 40s and squeaking into the lower 50s for a bit. No rain is expected.
Once skies clear Wednesday night, temperatures will tumble. A light freeze is expected everywhere except the immediate South Shore and along the coast. However 30s are possible in the city but not a freeze.
It won’t be quite as cold for the weekend but clouds will be on the increase along with the chance for some rain.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.