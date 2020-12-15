Woman robbed at gunpoint while unloading groceries in Uptown neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An armed suspect pointed a gun at a woman’s head while she was unloading groceries in an Uptown neighborhood around 10:15 Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of Henry Clay Avenue, not far from St. Charles.
Just last week, a nearly identical scenario played out in a busy Broadmoor neighborhood on South Jefferson Davis Parkway.
In both armed robberies, the victims were unloading groceries when a suspect demanded their keys at gunpoint.
The Metropolitan Crime Commission says at a time when violent crime is on the rise in New Orleans and police are being furloughed, the public needs to be on the lookout.
“Just because they are in their driveway at their house and it’s broad daylight, it doesn’t mean they’re safe, they need to be mindful to see if there is anybody that’s been following them and just be on the lookout for that,” said Metropolitan Crime Commission President, Rafael Goyeneche.
The City says the NOPD, the FBI, and State Police will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about their work on violent crime and the strategies that are in place.
