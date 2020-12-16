Cold mornings ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will be near freezing north and west of the lake on Thursday and Friday mornings.
The sun is actually coming out again and there will be plenty for the next couple of days. Clouds may sneak back in late Friday ahead of the next storm system.
Another cold front arrives on Saturday with rain likely breaking out late in the day and into Saturday night. Some spotty rain could linger into Sunday along with some clouds.
Drier air returns early next week along with cool winter sun.
