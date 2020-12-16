Gayle Benson starts collection of food and toys for Second Harvest and The Salvation Army

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is encouraging residents to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army through a food and toy drive happening across the New Orleans Area.
Several of Benson’s businesses will be accepting donations beginning on Wednesday until December 23 at 3 p.m.
Bins for the Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army can be found at these locations:
- Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA)
- Benson Tower (1450 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA)
- Dixie Brewery (3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans, LA)
- Cadillac of New Orleans (3100 Lime St., New Orleans, LA)
- Best Cheverolet (2600 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner, LA)
- Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans (3727 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA)
All businesses will accept donations from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We hope to inspire and connect resources throughout our community to help find ways to keep people fed and joyful throughout the Holiday season,” says Benson. “We are proud to be teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army to help local families in need.”
Mrs. Benson will match all donations made.
