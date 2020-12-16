Latest New Orleans shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in 8 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are working their third shooting in a violent 8 hours that left two people dead, a child injured and three others in the hospital.
The latest shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 blk. of Park Place on the Westbank. A man was taken to the hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown.
The shooting happened in the Algiers area where two people were killed in a barbershop and one person was critically injured earlier in the day.
As NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson and the sister of one of the victims in that shooting pleaded with the public to help stop the recent spike in violence, two people were shot on Interstate-10 at the Orleans Ave. exit around 5:15 p.m.
A child under 10-years-old was shot in the leg and a woman suffered a graze wound. They were taken to an area hospital.
If you have any information that can help police, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
