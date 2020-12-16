NOPD: One arrested, two wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies and carjackings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 20-year-old Marvin King was arrested on Monday in connection to six robberies that occurred from the Lower Garden District area to the East Riverside neighborhood.
King admitted to participating or being present at the robberies and provided details to investigators after his apprehension.
He was taken to Central Lockup, where he was charged with six counts of armed robbery, six counts of possession of stolen property and one count of device access fraud.
NOPD is still searching for two suspects associated with armed robberies and carjackings that happened in the area. 21-year-old Larry Winbush and an unnamed 16-year-old are accused of being involved in the six incidents that occurred between Nov. 25 and Dec. 11.
The first reported incident was a carjacking that occurred in the 1000 block of Toledano Street when two of the suspects approached a woman and robbed her at gunpoint on Nov. 25.
The second involved a carjacking in the 1100 block of Foucher Street on Nov. 27.
The third incident was on Dec. 6 in the 3200 block of Magazine Street. A woman was pulled from her vehicle at gunpoint, according to NOPD.
On Dec. 9, a woman was exiting her vehicle when she was approached by multiple armed people from inside a vehicle and took her purse and cell phone.
Two more robberies occurred on Dec. 11 in the 1100 block of Aline Street and the intersection of Magazine and Philip Street.
Winbush has current and outstanding warrants for three counts of armed robbery and three counts of possession of stolen property.
The 16-year-old has current and outstanding warrants for four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of stolen property and four counts of a juvenile in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information on these incidents or the whereabouts of Larry Winbush and the wanted juvenile subject is asked to contact the Sixth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
