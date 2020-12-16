NOPD seeking assistance in locating missing man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 30-year-old Herman Youngblood.
He was last seen in person on Dec. 14 at around 10 a.m. by the person who reported him missing.
Police say he is 6′2″ and weighs around 216 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black button-down Dickies shirt, stonewash jeans, black Timberland boots and a grey trenchcoat.
Anyone with additional information on Herman Youngblood’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.