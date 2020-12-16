NOPD seeking help finding missing 17-year-old teen

Seventeen-year-old Christian Boesch was last seen on December 14, 2020, at about 7:00 a.m. (Source: NOPD)
By Fox8live.com Staff | December 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 4:32 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding missing 17-year-old Christian Boesch.

He was last seen on Dec. 14 at around 7 a.m.

His mother reported that Boesch did not sign into his online learning session at around 9:30 a.m. He has not been located since.

Anyone with additional information on Christian Boesch’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

