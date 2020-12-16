Safe live music performances possible during COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They’re the rhythmic and party brass beats of what was until the virus all but rendered the music silent, emptying once packed New Orleans clubs.
“We’ve been ‘not’ doing a lot,” Derrick Freeman said.
Before the pandemic, the Soul Brass Band traveled the world performing in festivals, collaborating with thousands of artists.
“Now we’re like street buskers and I have nothing against that because I come from a New Orleans music scene that encompasses all of that. To be fully honest, right now, the situation for musicians across the board is pretty bleak. I think at this point it’s a matter of days not weeks,” Freeman said.
Derrick Freeman says with the rare outdoor gig, what hurts most is musicians are isolated and prohibited from doing what they love, financially and emotionally taxing all across the industry.
“This is like the scariest ride of all time laughter like we’re just deep-diving into a black hole we haven’t recovered yet, some people falling off the ride already,” Freeman said.
But researchers say music can be saved during this pandemic.
Fox 8 Reporter: “Could a brass band set up inside with some safety measures and perform safely?”
Jelena Srebric: “Based on our experience, yes.”
Jelena Srebric, with the University of Maryland, collaborated with the University of Colorado on a study to find out if live music could be dangerous during the pandemic. A grueling study she says involved recreating how droplets from singing and musicians’ instruments traveled through the air.
“It’s crazy everyone got burnt out and you know everything you put out lives are on the line,” said Srebric.
She says what’s key, besides social distancing between performers and the audience, good ventilation in the room, and breaks between performances, are masks on performers and bell covers on their instruments.
“So what we have found with our measurements that playing instruments with bell covers is no more dangerous than talking with a mask. In all of our studies, anything we’ve done, all of the recommendations assume that the audience there is fully masked and socially distanced and follow the instructions without exception,” said Srebric.
Srebric explained how even an instrument they thought would be dangerous, the flute isn’t.
When air moves through an instrument, the more coils or turns it has in it like a French Horn, the risk goes down. But even with a flute, the air has to turn 90 degrees making it harder for particles to travel and spread.
“It was hard to envision such impact and we didn’t know that would be the outcome. We just hoped that we are going to have such outcome,” Srebric said.
“There will probably be some levels of indoor entertainment allowed again pending the state’s approval,” said Sarah Babcock with the New Orleans Health Department.
Babcock says they’ve eyed the finding of this research for a while, though she anticipates it will take some time until they’re able to make policy changes, but believes live performances may be possible again during the pandemic.
“Definitely it will include performers being more spread out than they were in the past and definitely the other thing will be looking at is how the audience interaction is and seating is,” Babcock said.
“The short answer is yes if you have space and the ability and you have a desire to do it the right way. Yes, it’s possible. The problem is not everyone is a good actor and I’m not just talking about the venues, I’m talking about people coming to see the music,” Howie Kaplan said.
Shuttered for the better part of a year, and a vocal leader to bring back music to New Orleans stages, Howlin’ Wolf owner Howie Kaplan says even if he were to put in these safety measures to host another show, he doesn’t think it would be worth it financially.
“It’s going to take a lot of effort and coordinated effort to get people back to where they’re comfortable seeing music. In the meantime, we need something to prop up that industry,” Kaplan said.
And after constant pleading with city, state, and federal leaders to help save this cultural industry, Kaplan says the damage may already be done. He’s now putting his efforts into the ‘Save Our Stages’ act.
“It’s a bipartisan bill and the dollars it goes to goes to independent music venues. It goes to the mom and pop and for folks who are developing these bands. The first time you saw Trombone Shorty was at Tipitinas or Howlin’ Wolf, they didn’t start headlining Jazz Fest,” Kaplan said.
Every day these stages are silent, Freeman says he holds tight to the thought of once again playing with those he loves, for the people he loves.
“As for what we bring to the city because musicians have a lot of worth, it’s hurting people, it’s hurting me, it’s hurting all my bandmembers it’s hurting all musicians that you love and allegedly worship they’re all suffering,” Freeman said.
Senator Bill Cassidy has signed onto supporting the Save Our Stages act. Senator Kennedy’s office did not respond to our request for comment.
Babcock also says within city administration, they’re working to see if there’s some sort of grants for musicians to create and play at outdoor locations as outdoor and livestream performances are allowed under COVID-19 guidelines.
