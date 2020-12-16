Shelby: Cold finish to the week

More cold air will arrive today on strong northerly winds. After a cloudy, chilly start, the thermometer will struggle to move even as clouds break later today. We will likely stay in the low 50s all day.
Once skies clear tonight, temperatures will tumble. A light freeze is expected everywhere except the immediate South Shore and along the coast. Some upper 30s may lead to frost in the city, though.
More sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s are on tap to finish the workweek. The weekend will still be cool, but highs should reach the 60s. Another front will cross the area and spark up some rain late Saturday-early Sunday.
