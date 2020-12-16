Skywatcher’s delight as rare event peaks Christmas week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Humans haven’t witnessed an event happening now in 800 years. The best way to check out what some are calling the “Christmas Kiss.”
All you need do is find a clear view of the southwestern horizon. Professor of Astronomy and Physics at UNO Dr. Greg Seab said, “It’s a beautiful sight. Go out just after sunset because it’s going to set very early.”
For the last two weeks Saturn and Jupiter have appeared closer and closer in the night sky. He said, “Often when somebody ask me ‘What’s that bright star?’ I can tell them right away, but it’s nice to say it’s something really special.”
You can already see the two planets fairly close together, but on December 21, 2020 the two planets will be just one tenth of a degree or about one fifth the diameter of the moon apart.
Seab said, “Saturn is almost hiding behind Jupiter, but not quite.”
When planets appear close together from Earth it’s called a conjunction. This is the closest one of these particular planets in 400 years, but historical accounts say most couldn’t see it because of the glare from the sun.
“Conjunctions happen about every 20 years, but they are rarely this close. Every once in an extremely rare while they are so close that they appear as one single star and that happens it takes Millenia between events like that. The last time they were actually coincident in the sky was like 6857 BC,” said Seab.
Binoculars will help you distinguish the separate planets this go around.
There’s even a Christmas connection as some think a similar conjunction around the time of Christ’s birth could be the star that guided the Magi.
Seab said, “Nobody really knows what the Christmas star was. It’s been suggested that it was a super nova that we can’t find now. A nova which is a smaller version of a supernova, it could have been a very bright comet, or it could have been a very bright conjunction like this.
Whether that connection has merit, or the celestial light was truly supernatural may be debated through history.
There’s no debating the opportunity to witness a rare natural event is upon us if we decide to look up.
The next close conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn won’t be until 2080. There won’t be another one until the 25th century.
