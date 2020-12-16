Small plane crashes near BAFB; investigation underway

By Kaitlyn Gibson | December 16, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 2:04 PM

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - Barksdale Air Force Base and Bossier City authorities are investigating a small aircraft crash that happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with a civilian aircraft over the east reservation of BAFB.

Around 5 a.m., local first responders arrived at the scene for a search and rescue operation. It’s unknown at this time how many people were onboard the plane.

Personnel from the base and Bossier City authorities found the plane around 8:25 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

