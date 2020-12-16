STPSO arrest suspect who fired at lieutenant ending hours-long standoff

Slidell, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 73-year-old man on charges including attempted murder of a police officer. The sheriff says he was a war veteran and may have had PTSD.
Dozens of St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies spent around nine hours attempting to capture the man who fired at a sheriff’s lieutenant early this morning.
They have been launching teargas canisters into a home where an armed suspect locked himself in.
Several times today, you could hear a loud explosion but the standoff continues in the River Gardensubdivision near Slidell.
For most of the day, St. Tammany sheriff’s deputies blocked off John Drive in the River Garden subdivision trying to capture a man who fired at one of their own.
“No one hurt as of yet, officers were responding to a livestock complaint at this residence and was fired upon,” said St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith, who said it was a close call.
The bullet struck the windshield just above his lieutenants head, prompting a SWAT standoff that began around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies brought in a robot and fired a number of teargas canisters into the home on Jon Drive.
“They’re trained and certified to exhaust all remedies and get them out without harm,” Smith said.
The sheriff says deputies have been out here several times recently to try and talk to the resident about his pigs roaming the neighborhood, in fact, one came by earlier this afternoon.
“We try to deal with him this weekend approaching him about his animals running loose and he became belligerent,” Smith said.
Residents were stunned by the police activity in their normally quiet neighborhood.
“I have some property in this area and I was headed over that way and this is as far as I get,” said neighbor Bob Heustess.
The sheriff says hostage negotiators have been in contact with the family of the suspect he says is well-armed, hoping to bring the stand-off to an end.
“It shows how dangerous this job is every day. These guys put their lives on the line,” said Smith, who says the armed suspect is a man in his 60s. They are hoping they can bring this to a conclusion without anyone getting hurt.
