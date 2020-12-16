STPSO: Suspect barricades himself inside home after firing on deputy

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to apprehend a suspect who has barricaded himself inside of his home after firing on a deputy near Slidell.
STPSO says a lieutenant was patrolling the area of John Drive and Peachtree Drive in the River Garden’s neighborhood when the suspect fired shots at the deputy’s vehicle.
The vehicle was struck but the deputy was not injured.
STPSO says following the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside of a home.
The scene remains active and STPSO asks that residents avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
