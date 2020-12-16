Suspect arrested in shooting death of Thibodaux man

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Houma Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Thibodaux man in November.
Police arrested 23-year-old Landon Johnson.
Johnson is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Jason Livas inside of the Main Event Center in the 1100 block of East Street.
On November 21, officers were called to the Main Event Center around 12:20 a.m. for a man shot at the location. When they arrived at the scene, they found Livas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as Johnson, entered the building and approached Livas who was standing in the middle of a large crowd. Johnson shot Livas several times before fleeing the scene.
Johnson was arrested Wednesday in Thibodaux and has been booked with one count of second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
