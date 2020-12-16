Zack: Final day of clouds ahead of a sunny end to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another front has pushed through the area leading to a reinforcing shot of colder air but the good news, this front will be the one to finally send us some sunshine.
Today will be like the past few days as we struggle to see breaks in the clouds leading to a chilly, dreary Wednesday. The rain has come to an end but as the clouds linger and the northerly breeze continues, our highs will only manage the low to mid 50s this afternoon.
Tonight it gets cold as the clouds finally exit the picture and temperatures fall to freezing north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Make sure you have those plants protected away from the lake including those of you in the River Parishes. For the city lows will be held up a bit as winds shouldn’t totally calm so low 40s can be expected on the East Bank closer to the lake.
Sunny skies are the story for the end of the week but it does remain quite cold. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 50s with a rebound to the upper 50s by Friday. Looking ahead to this weekend we once again will have rain chances returning to the forecast. I know, every weekend it rains as of late.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.