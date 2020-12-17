Belle Chasse man arrested for video voyeurism and child pornography

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Belle Chasse man has been arrested for child pornography and video voyeurism following an investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.
Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of 33-year-old Bradley Kiff Thursday.
Kiff has been charged with three counts of video voyeurism under the age of seventeen, one count of video voyeurism, two counts possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen and two counts possession of pornography involving juveniles over the age of thirteen.
Kiff was arrested by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and has been booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail.
