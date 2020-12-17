CFP Rankings: Bama, ND, Clemson, & Ohio St. remain top 4; Florida only drops 1 spot after loss to LSU

CFP Rankings: Bama, ND, Clemson, & Ohio St. remain top 4; Florida only drops 1 spot after loss to LSU
Florida Gators quarterbacks Kyle Trask (11) is congratulated by teammates after throwing a touchdown to Jacob Copeland which was his 39th touchdown pass of the season tying Danny Wuerffel's single season TD record, in the first half of the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] (Source: Brad McClenny)
By WAFB Staff | December 15, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 9:35 AM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - Not many people are surprised to see Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State keep their top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings but quite a few could be scratching their heads after seeing Florida fall just one spot after losing to LSU.

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Iowa State (8-2)

7. Florida (8-2)

19. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)

The then-No. 6 Gators were a 23-point favorite to beat the Tigers in “The Swamp” but fell 37-34. They will now face No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship.

After a tackle Florida Gators defensive back Marco Wilson (3) throws the shoe of LSU tight end Kole Taylor (87) which resulted in a personal foul penalty against Wilson, during a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. Florida lost 37-34 to the Tigers. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]
